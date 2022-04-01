SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583,052 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

