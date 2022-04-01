SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 282,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 737,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

