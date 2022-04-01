SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 112,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 22,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,840. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

