SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,651 shares.The stock last traded at $502.98 and had previously closed at $505.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.