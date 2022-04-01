Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEVGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 598,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

