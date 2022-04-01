Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $148.61 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

