Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.41.
A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPLK opened at $148.61 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
