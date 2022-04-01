Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 752,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

