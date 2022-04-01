SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $49.20. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,381. SPX has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

