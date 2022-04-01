Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 515,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,693. Stable Road Acquisition has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

