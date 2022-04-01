Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.