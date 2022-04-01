StaFi (FIS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.15 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $46.47 million and $4.15 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

