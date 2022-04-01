Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $942.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

