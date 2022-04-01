Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.