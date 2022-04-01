Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,832. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.