State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,400 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

PXD stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

