State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

