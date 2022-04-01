State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.66 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

