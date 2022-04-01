State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $435.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $424.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

