State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.