State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.