Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $41.56

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.56, but opened at $40.30. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 118 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $849.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

