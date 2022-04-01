Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

