Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$64.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$55.50 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.64.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC stock opened at C$51.99 on Wednesday. Stelco has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.