Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $473.43 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and approximately $473.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00212458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.55 or 0.07359320 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,982 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,878,317 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.