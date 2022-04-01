Steven A. Markel Sells 1,500 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,475.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,271.17. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,138.00 and a twelve month high of $1,513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,248,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

