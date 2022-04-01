Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 2,904 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

