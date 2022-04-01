Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

COF opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

