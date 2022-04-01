Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $496,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,002,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,635,000 after purchasing an additional 194,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

