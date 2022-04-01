Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gartner by 67.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.15 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

