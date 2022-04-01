Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STLFF. Barclays decreased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

