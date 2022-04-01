Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ARC Document Solutions Call Options (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,680 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,991% compared to the average volume of 176 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.