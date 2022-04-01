Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Romeo Power Call Options (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,521 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 10.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Romeo Power by 197.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $1.49 on Friday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

