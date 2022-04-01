StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.86.

GOLF stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Acushnet by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

