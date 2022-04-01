StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.76.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

