StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $492.05.

NYSE ANTM opened at $491.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $505.95.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

