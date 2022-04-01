StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

