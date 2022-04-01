StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.23. Balchem has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.