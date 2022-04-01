StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,163.53.

NYSE:BHP opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

