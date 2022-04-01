StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

BXMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 18,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,115. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

