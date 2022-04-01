StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,334. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.16. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,018,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 58,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

