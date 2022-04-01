StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 4,670,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,108. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

