StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,120. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

