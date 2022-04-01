StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CORR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,120. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
