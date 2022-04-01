StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $4,711,326. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

