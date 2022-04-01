StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.