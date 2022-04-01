StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 72,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Embraer has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.