StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

