StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $158.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $159.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FTI Consulting by 85.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 6,164.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.