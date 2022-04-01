StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of PI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

