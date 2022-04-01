StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,462. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.