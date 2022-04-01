StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,462. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

