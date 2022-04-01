StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.91. 2,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,127. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

